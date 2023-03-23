Livingston County Sheriff releases information on recent incidents and investigations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released information on incidents since the beginning of March.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office assisted the Chillicothe Police Department on March 7th regarding an incident that happened in rural Livingston County and later in Chillicothe. He says the alleged victim was required by the suspect to transfer money to him through an online app against the victim’s will when they were in rural Livingston County. The alleged victim was prevented from leaving the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time.

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested the suspect as part of its investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking a charge or charges on the same man. Cox notes the suspect was out of jail on bond on a different incident.

The Sheriff’s Department was in the 500 block of Paul Street on March 15th attempting to serve Cole County arrest warrants on a woman. Cox reports a man in the home answered the door and lied to a deputy multiple times that he was the only adult in the home, and the wanted person was not inside the home. Another deputy reportedly could see a second adult moving around in the home. Contact was again made with the man, who allegedly lied again to the deputy.

Cox says further investigation resulted in the arrest of the woman on the Cole County warrants. Information is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of a charge of hindering prosecution.

