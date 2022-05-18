Livingston County Sheriff releases information on incidents and investigations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on incidents and investigations.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Highway Patrol trooper checked a Mercedes sports utility vehicle going 163 miles per hour on westbound Highway 36 in Livingston County on May 10th. The suspect vehicle continued west, and the driver reportedly refused to stop. Cox says multiple officers and agencies attempted to get into position to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle was not located.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office or Highway Patrol Troop H in Saint Joseph.

A vehicle stop on Highway 65 at Calhoun Street on Saturday night, May 14th led to the arrest of a Chillicothe resident.

Cox reports the stop involved 47-year-old Brandi Opal Peniston, who was known to have an active Brookfield Municipal arrest warrant and not having a driver’s license. She was arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license involving a third offense, alleged failure to register a motor vehicle annually, and on the Brookfield warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic citation.

Cox notes Peniston posted bond, was processed at the law enforcement center and was released to her residence on citations.