Livingston County Sheriff receives report of an individual tampering with mail on Route A

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox, reports a resident on Route A filed a complaint with his department involving someone opening a piece of mail when he checked his mail on April 25th.

The resident reportedly saw a vehicle they did not recognize before noon, acting like it was delivering mail. The person said the vehicle resembled an older mail vehicle and left, going north.

If any residents have their mail stolen, they are asked to report it to their postal authority. They are also asked to report it to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.

Related