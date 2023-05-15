Livingston County Sheriff receives orders to transfer inmates to the Missouri Department of Corrections

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently received Court orders to cause the following detainees to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program.
The men will be taken to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and the women will be taken to the Department of Corrections in Vandalia.
- Joshua Miley, 36, Sedalia, Tampering, 3 years DOC.
- Christopher Rader, 43, Chillicothe, Possession of Controlled Substance, 3 years DOC.
- Steven McCann, 37, Chillicothe, Possession of Controlled Substance, 3 years DOC.
- Trenton Merriman, 23, Independence, Delivery of Controlled Substance, 10 years DOC – 120 program.
- Brandon Simpson, 35, Mooresville, Possession of Controlled Substance, 7 years DOC.
- Charles Smith, 30, Chillicothe, Child Molestation, 4 years DOC.
- Devin Massey, 31, Trenton, Tampering, 7 years DOC.
- Mary Green, 37, Milan, Probation Violation – Tampering 1st Degree, 7 years CODS.