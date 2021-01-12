Livingston County Sheriff investigating another shooting of a pet

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in Wheeling on January 9th regarding a dog that had been shot.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the dog was shot with a shotgun and had multiple pellets in it. The animal was taken to a vet.

The dog is described as being black and having an organ-colored collar and resides in the 100 block of North State Street in Wheeling. Investigation suggests the dog was shot on the owner’s property. The pet is recovering at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121. Non-urgent tips can also be submitted on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

