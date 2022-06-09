Livingston County Sheriff announces the arrest of three fugitives

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested.

Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.

Thirty-three-year-old Jordan Riggins of Ludlow was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Old Highway 190 on June 8th for alleged felony hindering prosecution. He was processed at the law enforcement center and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Online court information shows bond for Riggins was set at $10,000 cash only.

Forty-four-year-old Cory Alan Dwyer of Holts Summit was arrested by Callaway County authorities on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. The bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Dwyer will be extradited at the earliest opportunity.