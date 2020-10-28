Livingston County Sheriff and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force perform compliance checks

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force worked on a grant overtime project Friday, October 23rd to help determine if any businesses in Livingston County need training and/or if any employees are supplying alcohol to minors.

Sheriff Steve Cox said officers checked many area businesses by sending in an underage person who appears to be well under 21 years old to attempt to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Cox reports that only two locations sold a minor intoxicants, and both suspects did not ask for identification. Those cited were a 46-year-old Utica resident in the area of Business 36 and Washington Street and a 19-year-old Chillicothe resident in the 1200 block of Washington, both for supplying liquor to a minor.

The goal of the operation is to educate on the legal requirements. The sheriff’s office hopes to offer training with the task force and Liquor Control to help the businesses and employees not provide alcohol to minors.

Cox notes the overtime for the sheriff’s office on the project is paid through grant money, and there was no cost involved with the county.

