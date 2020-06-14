Livingston County Sheriff and Chillicothe Police Department investigate child endangerment and drug distribution

Local News June 14, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Child Endangerment

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Chillicothe Police Department on an investigation in reference to child endangerment and drug distribution. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office obtained information about a man in possession of methamphetamine and seized it and other evidence.

The “in-depth” investigation has involved interviewing a juvenile with a parent and obtaining information that the suspect allegedly distributed methamphetamine to the child and taught the child how to inject it. A call was made to the Child Abuse Hotline, and the sheriff’s office and Chillicothe Police are seeking new charges against the suspect.

Cox notes services are being offered to the victim and family for treatment and care. He says additional investigation continues.

