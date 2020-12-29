Livingston County Sheriff alerting residents to scam involving concealed carry permits

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a scam involving concealed carry permits.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a citizen received an electronic message saying his or her concealed carry permit was about to expire. The message wanted the person to download something to renew the CCW permit.

Cox notes his office and other Missouri sheriffs will not contact anyone in this manner about a concealed carry permit. Residents who receive a message like this are asked to delete it.

Anyone who is a scam victim and is asked to contact local law enforcement.

