Livingston County sergeant completes federal asset forfeiture training

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department participated in Federal Asset Forfeiture Training for state and local agencies in Platte County on January 31. The training aimed to enhance Woelfle’s understanding of asset forfeiture laws and their requirements.

The training featured instructors from several federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, and Department of Justice.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that asset forfeiture is often seen as controversial and misunderstood by the public due to misinformation. Nonetheless, specific legal requirements must be fulfilled for the forfeiture of property at both state and federal levels. In Missouri, assets can only be seized through forfeiture if there is a guilty plea or a conviction, with the proceeds entirely allocated to school funding.

The office also mentioned that it seldom encounters situations warranting asset forfeiture.

