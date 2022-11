Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lehman Construction is scheduled to start construction on the Livingston County Route C bridge over Shoal Creek next month.

The replacement work on the bridge one-tenth of a mile west of Route F will start December 5, 2022, at 8 am. The work will include the removal and replacement of the existing bridge structure. Route C will be closed through May 4th.

The Missouri Department of Transportation had closed the bridge due to deterioration.