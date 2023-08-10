Livingston County residents to receive forms for prospective jury duty

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six hundred forms for prospective jury duty are being sent to Livingston County residents this week. Sheriff Steve Cox reports that the potential jury duty would be from October 9th to February 11th.

Residents who receive notices are asked to follow the instructions and complete an online form.

Cox explains that Missouri law requires the circuit clerk of each county to complete the potential jury lists and submit them to the sheriff for service.

Questions should be directed to the Livingston County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000.

