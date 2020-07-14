The Livingston County Health Center reports it received notification of another positive case of COVID-19. That brings the number of cases for Livingston County to 26.

The individual is symptomatic and will isolate at home. Close contacts have been notified.

The Livingston County Health Center’s count now only reflects county residents who have tested positive and not inmates at the Chillicothe Correctional Center who have received a positive notification. Any correctional center works who live in Livingston County and test positive will be accounted for in the health center county.

As of 3:45 the afternoon of Tuesday, July 14th, the Missouri Department of Corrections reported six cases among staff and 43 among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

The Macon County Health Department will collaborate with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to host the Missouri National Guard performing free COVID-19 testing. Missouri residents can receive the active testing at the Macon County Fairgrounds of Macon July 20th from 7 to 3 o’clock.

The testing will involve a nasal swab.

No healthcare provider order is needed, but registration is required. Registration and more information are available at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the Department of Health and Senior Services 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.

