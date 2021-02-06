Livingston County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19; Harrison County 1 new case

COVID-19 or Coronavirus Update
The Livingston County Health Center on February 5th reported nine new COVID-19 cases since Monday for a total of 1,398. Active cases increased by two to 34. Thirty-one active cases were in the community, and three were facility actives. Ten current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 49 deaths were reported for Livingston County.

One additional COVID-19 case was reported for Harrison County the night of February 5th, bringing the total to 995. Active cases dropped by 11 to 42. The health department notes 841 cases have been confirmed. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

