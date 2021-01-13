Livingston County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths; cases of COVID-19 rise by 22 across four counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths on January 12th, bringing the total to 41. There were seven new cases for a total of 1,242. Seventy-two cases are active, with 40 community actives, 25 facility actives, and seven school actives. Eleven current COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported for Livingston County.

Eight more COVID-19 cases were reported for Linn County on January 12th, but active cases went down by 12. The health department announced 1,038 cases and 70 active cases. Sixty-five of those active cases were in the community. Twenty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Linn County.

The Putnam County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on January 12th, which makes the total 396 or 7.95% of the county’s population. Fifteen individuals are being actively monitored. Nine deaths had been reported, which is 2.27% of Putnam County’s positive cases of .18% of the county’s population. Twenty-five hospitalizations were reported, which amounts to 6.31% of the county’s positive cases or .5% of the county’s population.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it now has an informational line for COVID-19 vaccine updates. Call 660-947-2429 and dial extension 23 to hear the latest news on the vaccine, what phase the county is in, and other information regarding the vaccine. Health department staff will update the line’s recording on a regular basis as it receives information or confirms clinic dates for vaccination.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional cases of COVID-19 for a total of 800. Thirty cases are active. There are 12 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Related