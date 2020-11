Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports 12 new COVID-19 cases since November 16th bringing the total to 655 cases.

Seventy of the cases are active, with 48 in the community, 12 in schools, and 10 in facilities. There are 15 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths for Livingston County.

