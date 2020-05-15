Livingston County prosecutor files charges against Brookfield man

A felon facing multiple felony charges in Linn County for reportedly leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in February now faces charges in Livingston County.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren filed charges against 38 year old Matthew Guilford of Brookfield of first degree endangering the welfare of a child—first offense and tampering with physical evidence in a felony. No bond was assigned to the warrant.

Online court information shows Guilford has been charged in Linn County stemming from the alleged incident in February with first degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; armed criminal action; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Authorities previously reported Guilford was originally wanted on an arrest warrant on felony charges in Linn County of second degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled for arraignment on the Linn County charges in Division One of Linn County Circuit Court June 9th (at 9 am).

Authorities also previously reported Guilford was wanted on a federal parole warrant on an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Cox notes Guilford remains incarcerated at the Macon County Jail on the Linn County charges.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares