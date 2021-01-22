Livingston County Preservation Society selects architect as 2020 Hall of Fame inductee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society has selected its 2020 Hall of Fame inductee. R. Warren Roberts was an architect who designed many buildings in Chillicothe and across Missouri, including the Livingston County Courthouse (1914), Dr. Grace’s building (1914) that currently houses Shooter’s on Washington Street, the Adams Automobile and Supply Company (1915) often referred to as the Montgomery Wards building, and our City Hall (1925).

LCPS is seeking a sponsor for Roberts’ exhibit piece, a special 3D crystal with a picture inside mounted on a board with a 2-page biography. The sponsor’s name will be incorporated into the exhibit piece.

The Chillicothe Hall of Fame is currently on display at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street.

For more information, to sponsor an exhibit piece, or to display the mobile exhibit, please contact RJ Mouton at 760-546-8595 or email the Livingston County Preservation Society at [email protected]

