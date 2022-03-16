Livingston County Preservation Society accepting nominations for Chillicothe Hall of Fame

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society is accepting nominations through March 31st for the Chillicothe Hall of Fame.

The Chillicothe Hall of Fame recognizes our pioneer founding citizens who have made significant contributions to our community. To nominate someone, please submit a 2-page biography along with a picture, if possible, via email to [email protected].

To be considered, the nominee must have been deceased for at least 35 years, to maintain historical perspective, and have made outstanding contributions to the character of Chillicothe. More information can be found on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame website.

