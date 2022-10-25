Livingston County Ministerial Alliance announce “Road to Revival”

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Ministerial Alliance and Lay Persons Committee announce the upcoming “Road to Revival” service as the series continues toward their vision of an “Old Fashioned Revival Crusade”.

This event will be held on October 30th at the YMCA North Gym in Chillicothe across from Simpson Park. The event begins at 6 pm with doors opening at 5 pm.

The service will include interactive worship, testimonies, and a special guest speaker, Mark Clifton, a former resident of Chillicothe and son of Reverend Harry Clifton, longtime pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

Mark’s love for Jesus and zeal to encourage the “Family of God” and draw the lost to “Jesus” is evident in his messages. Organizers believe persons attending will be encouraged to press on in their walk with Christ and leave with a renewed spirit and desire to bring others alongside them on the journey of life.

The Chillicothe event this coming Sunday night is free with donations received to help fund the future crusade and expenses.