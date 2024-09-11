Livingston County manslaughter case moved to Caldwell County

A Hunnewell woman charged with felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Livingston County had her case transferred on a change of venue last week. The charges stem from a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Chillicothe last year.

The case of 81-year-old Juanita Pryor was moved to Caldwell County, with Judge Brent Elliott assigned to preside over the proceedings.

According to a probable cause statement, Pryor is accused of driving at a high speed and failing to stop at a stop sign before striking another vehicle in May 2023. The accident occurred at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Business Highway 36. An elderly female passenger in the other vehicle reportedly died as a result of the accident. The probable cause statement did not include the name of the woman who died.

