Livingston County man wanted for resisting arrest, probation violations

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Colton G. Duncan, wanted for alleged probation violations and resisting arrest.

Duncan, 40, is wanted under Livingston County arrest warrant 20LV-CR00287-01 for alleged class D felony possession of a controlled substance. He was first in custody on this charge from December 8-23, 2020, and was released on cash bond. Duncan was again in custody for an alleged bond violation from February 4-11, 2021, and was released to attend a state treatment program. He was arrested for an alleged probation violation from October 2-19, 2021, and released on cash bond. Duncan was again incarcerated from January 30 through February 9, 2023, and released on an ROR bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Duncan on a warrant issued on July 31, 2023 (23LV-CR00334) for alleged class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Recent information indicates that Duncan was located in Chillicothe by the Chillicothe Police Department but eluded officers.

Recent information indicates he was located in Chillicothe by the Chillicothe Police Department and eluded officers.

Description of Colton G. Duncan:

Address (Last Known): 10715 LIV 243, Chillicothe, MO 64601

Sex: Male

Age: 40

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6-00

Weight: 175

Race: White

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. An arrest, arrest warrant, and/or incarceration are merely allegations.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 during business hours or 660-646-2121 (Dispatch) after hours.

Post Views: 918

Related