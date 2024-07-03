Livingston County man arrested after evading police for a year

Share To Your Social Network

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that Colton Duncan, who has been wanted by law enforcement since 2023, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, July 2. Duncan is known for evading law enforcement.

As officers arrived, Duncan fled from a residence in the 10000 block of LIV 243 into a densely wooded area west of the residence. Sheriff’s Office deputies, Missouri Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers, and Highway Patrol troopers pursued him on foot.

Duncan eventually surrendered to law enforcement as he was hiding in thick foliage. The sergeant noted that the agencies involved worked together to apprehend him without further incident.

Duncan faces a felony charge in Livingston County from July 2023 for resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. No bond is allowed, and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning, July 3.

