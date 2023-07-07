Livingston County Library welcomes Celtic guitarist Jerry Barlow in a special concert event

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library announces the return of acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller, Jerry Barlow, for a special concert. The highly anticipated program will take place on Tuesday, July 11th at 6:00 PM at the library located at 450 Locust St in Chillicothe. This captivating concert is open to the entire community, and attendees of all ages are invited to join.

As a renowned touring performer, Barlow has traveled extensively throughout the Midwest, South, and Rocky Mountain regions, captivating audiences with his unique blend of music, history, and humor from the British Isles. Before the temporary closure of borders, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, NS, where he immersed himself in the Gaelic language and was enthralled by the fascinating history of the Great Clans. Inspired by his experience, he has incorporated some Cape Breton-style step-dance music into his program!

Barlow’s exceptional program showcases enchanting music and stories from a bygone era when “Warriors, Wizards, Castles, and Kings” ruled the land. The stories behind the music are deeply rooted in history, adorned with local legends and folklore. Attendees will have ample opportunity to tap their toes, sing along, and even indulge in some step-dancing if they feel so inclined.

“In concert, Jerry brings traditional Celtic tunes to life by delving into the history, legends, and humor that accompany them. Jerry Barlow… a performer who effortlessly combines skill, wit, and captivating storytelling. In the vast sea of musicians performing today, most excel in either their instrumental prowess or their ability to entertain an audience. It is truly a rarity to witness a musician who excels in both areas,” commented Scott Beach, Director of Colorado Celtic Entertainment.

Barlow’s latest album, “OF CASTLES AND KINGS,” was released in 2022, featuring music from his program as well as beloved traditional favorites. His previous recording, “FIELDS AND FENCES,” was selected as one of the five finalists for the Instrumental Album of the Year Award by the Independent Music Awards. Additionally, the Indie Acoustic Project recognized “BRING DOWN THE STORM” as one of the top songs of 2006.

Music from Barlow’s recordings can be heard on National Public Radio stations nationwide. He has also been featured in FINGERSTYLE MAGAZINE and was profiled in CELTIC CONNECTION. Throughout his career, he has performed for various esteemed organizations such as the Alliance Arts Council in Alliance, NE, and High Plains Public Radio’s Living Room Concert Series in Amarillo, TX, in addition to numerous arts centers and libraries across the country.

For more information about this event, contact the Main Library at 660-646-0547 or visit the library’s website. Be sure to explore Jerry Barlow’s website for further details as well.

