Livingston County Library to host songwriting workshop

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library will be hosting a special songwriting workshop followed by a concert with Andy & Judy on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Main Library, 440 Locust Street.

Andy & Judy Daigle perform as the folk duo, Andy & Judy. They perform regularly at libraries, coffeehouses, and concert venues throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Great Lakes regions. Their close harmonies blend Judy’s evocative alto and Andy’s rich baritone. Beginning instrumentally with a classic folk guitar base, Andy & Judy have deepened their sound through the addition of mandolin, banjo, piano, harmonica, ukulele, and percussion. Their songwriting style has emerged from old-time traditional and folk music and includes country, gospel, and popular music. Check out their website for more information and their performance schedule.

Andy is a certified instructor with over 30 years of teaching experience. He has created workshops that are not only informative but also fun and engaging. They will be holding a workshop at the Library from 5:00-5:45 pm on Writing Historical Songs, followed by a one-hour concert at 6:00 pm where they will include several historical songs in the set.

Registration is required for the Writing Historical Songs workshop which opens on September 1. The concert at 6:00 pm is open to the public.