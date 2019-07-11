Livingston County Library to host live webcast to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Livingston County Library invites you to join them for a live webcast of a guided recreation of Apollo 11’s journey to see how this mission was executed by crew members and mission control in Houston.

The event will take place Monday, July 15, 2019, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm and is presented by Dr. Carter Emmart, Director of Astrovisualization at the American Museum of Natural History. This webcast is brought to you by the American Museum of Natural History and the STAR Library Network’s NASA@ My Library Program.

This all-ages event is free and no registration is required. Additional information can be obtained by calling the library at 660-646-0547.