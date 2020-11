Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Livingston County Library host author Angela Poling on her new book, Town of Vision. This local book chronicles the life and murals of the late Kelly Poling.

Starting at 6:00 pm on Monday, Nov. 9, patrons can go to the Livingston County Library’s Youtube channel, LCLReads, to view the pre-recorded talk. A link will also be provided on Facebook.

For more information about this program, please contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org .

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares