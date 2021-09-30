Livingston County Library to hos Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library is hosting its Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest for adults, children, teens, and families.

For the Youth Library, there will be six categories the pumpkin can be entered into including 2 and under, ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, 13-19, or a family entry. There will be a prize for each category. Pumpkins need to be turned in to the Youth Library. Be sure to come in and pick up your pumpkin after voting is over, every children’s participant will receive a little something for participating.

There are no categories for the Adult Library. Drop off your decorated pumpkin at the Adult Library and the pumpkin with the most votes will win a prize.

There are three rules contestants must follow including, The pumpkin needs to be created by the individual or group that is submitting the pumpkin, No cutting into the pumpkin, and the pumpkin must be submitted to the appropriate library by the deadline of 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used. Feel free to stop in and pick up information about this contest.

The pumpkins will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes starting October 25 through the end of the day on Saturday, October 30. The votes will be tallied and announced on Monday, November 1. Voting can also be done on Facebook. Pumpkins may be picked up from November 1-6. Any pumpkins not picked up by November 6 will be disposed of.

For more information about this program contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or Kirsten at 660-646-0547

