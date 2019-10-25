Livingston County Library to hold special session of “We Read Story Time”

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold special afternoon sessions of its Wee Read Story Time in November and December. There will not be a storytime on November 28th.

There will be stories, fingerplays, songs, and rhymes targeted at children two to five years old on Thursdays at 1:30 from November 7th through December 19th. Each program will last about 20 minutes, and an activity will be available afterward. Siblings, parents, grandparents, and caregivers are welcome.

Registration is not necessary for the Thursday afternoon sessions of the Wee Read Story Time. Contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department for more information at 660-646-0563.

