The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe invites children eight to 12 years old to decorate flower pots later this month.

The free activity will be held in the Children’s Department on the afternoon of April 23rd at 4 o’clock. After decorating flower pots, the children can plant a flower.

Registration is required by April 13th, so the correct number of supplies can be provided. Contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department to register or for more information at 660-646-0563.