Livingston County Library to hold Disney Family Trivia Night

The Children’s Department of the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will hold a Disney Family Trivia Night next week.

Teams of four to six members with at least one child younger than 12 years old can participate in the event on the evening of November 8th. Doors will be opened at 5:30, and seven rounds of trivia with 10 questions each will start at 6 o’clock. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

The Disney Family Trivia Night is limited to 12 teams, so registration is required. Call the Livingston County Library to register for the event on November 8, 2019, at 660-646-0563.

