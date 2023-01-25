Livingston County Library to feature New adult Stay Sharp STEM kits for checkout

Livingston County Library
New adult Stay Sharp STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) kits will be available for checkout starting January 30.

Kits currently available include: the Garden kit, On the Road Again travel kit, the Space kit, and Things that Fly: Birds and Butterflies kit. Each kit comes with a variety of items such as a book, puzzle, conversation cards, and games. The activities are designed to relax, reinforce brain cell connections, and improve mental speed and short-term memory. And they are fun! These can be checked out on a valid library card for 3 weeks just like a book.

For more information on programs. books, movies, and more, visit the Livingston County Library website. For questions about this, please call the library at 660-646-0547.

