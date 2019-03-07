Livingston County Library to feature Dr. Jane Greer on Tuesday, March 12th

March is Women’s History Month and the Livingston County Library will be celebrating with a presentation by Dr. Jane Greer entitled, “Women’s Work, Women’s Words: Understanding Rural Literacies and Labors through Farm Women’s Memoirs.”

Dr. Greer is a member of the inaugural class of the University of Missouri System’s Presidential Engagement Fellows. She is Professor of English and Women’s Studies at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. The University of Missouri System is proud of the excellent teaching, breakthrough research and creative achievements, and meaningful engagement by their faculty. The Presidential Engagement Fellows Program was established to share these accomplishments with the citizens of Missouri in their communities to make personal connections and deliver on our important mission to disseminate and apply knowledge for the benefit all Missourians.

This program will be held in the second-floor courtroom of the library on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. For more information on this program, contact Monica at 660-646-0547.