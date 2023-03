Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will celebrate Women’s History Month in March with a reading challenge on its Beanstack app.

Participants can log their reading time and complete activities to earn virtual badges throughout the challenge.

The library encourages participants to look at its local women’s history spotlight on the first floor of the main branch at 450 Locust Street. There will also be posts on the library’s Facebook page highlighting local women.

