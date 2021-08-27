Livingston County Library selected to benefit in Hy-Vee reusable “My Heart Bag” program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Hy-Vee. The Livingston County Library has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the “My Heart Bag” Promotion for September.

The Hy-Vee “My Heart Bag” program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. For September 2021, Livingston County Library will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” Bag at the Hy-Vee store at Hy-Vee 1210 Washington Street Chillicothe.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Library Director Sue Lightfoot-Horine of the Livingston County Library. “Non-profits at the local level, like us, need community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in September by purchasing one or two, My Heart Bags at our local Hy-Vee. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

