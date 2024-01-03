Livingston County Library plans a “Murder Mystery”

Murder Mystery
The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will host a “murder mystery program” and reading challenge in the month of January.

Pick up a “Winter Beacon : Murder Mystery” crime booklet at the library.  The book will have details on the crime, a list of suspects, and clues.  Patrons who solve the case will be entered into a prize drawing.

The Beanstalk Winter Reading Challenge : “Where We Come From”  will include reading and completing activities.  The last activity will be reading an excerpt from the book “Where We Come From”.  Participants will earn a virtual bingo and be entered into a prize drawing.  Log reading and activities are on the library’s Beanstack app (at livingstoncountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365).

Contact the Livingston County Library at (660) 646-0547 for more information on its adult programs.  More information is also available on the library’s website and Facebook page.

