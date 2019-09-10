Livingston County Library offering free program to learn about scam protection

Learn about different types of scams and how to recognize them, as well as where and how to report them if you have been scammed or contacted by a scammer.

Resources will be provided by the FTC Pass It On program on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 5:30 at the Livingston County Library, when a program will be held to educate the public about scams and how to protect yourself from those scams. The program will be held in the library courtroom

This program is free and no registration is required. If you have any additional questions, you may call the library at 660-646-0547.

