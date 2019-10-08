Livingston County Library in Chillicothe to hold surplus property sale

Surplus property from the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will be offered for sale this week to support the library’s general fund.

The surplus sale will be at the library Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 9 until 11 o’clock and 1 until 3 o’clock; Thursday from 9 to 11 o’clock, 1 to 3 o’clock, and 4 to 6 o’clock; and Friday from 9 to 11 o’clock.

Available items will include file cabinets, media cases, black-box DVD storage drawers, DVD and CD sleeves, document holders, and general office supplies. The Livingston County Library will take bids on a few surplus items in the second-floor courtroom of the library during the sale tomorrow (Wednesday) through Friday.

Bids will be opened Friday, and the process of notifying bidders with the highest bids will begin that day. Payment is expected at the time of pick up and all surplus items must be picked up by October 17th. Only cash or check will be accepted,credit cards will NOT be accepted. Items must be removed from the premises at the time of purchase.

There will not be a presale preview, however, items may not be reserved for sale ahead of the surplus sale. Items are available on an “as is” basis, with no warranties available or implied. Some items will be available for a free-will donation.

Questions about the Livingston County Library Surplus Sale should be sent to librarian@livingstoncountylibrary.org.

