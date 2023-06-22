Livingston County Library in Chillicothe launches platform for local writers to connect and collaborate

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe is excited to announce its upcoming inaugural meeting for local writers. On June 29th at 6 pm, writers from the community are invited to come together and share their ideas.

This gathering aims to provide a platform where writers can ask questions, troubleshoot problems, and receive guidance to get started or finish their projects. Regardless of the genre or experience level, all writers are encouraged to participate and contribute.

The inspiration for this event stemmed from a recent panel discussion held during a local author symposium. It became evident that the community houses numerous talented writers at various stages of their writing and publishing journeys. Unfortunately, these individuals lacked a suitable platform to connect and address the common challenges they face.

The upcoming local writer’s meeting has the potential to become a recurring event. Further details regarding the regularity of these meetings will be determined on June 29th.

For more information, contact the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547. 

