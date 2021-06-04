Livingston County Library gets new Director; Candy Warren to be Coordinator of Teen Services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will have a new director.

Sue Lightfoot-Horine has been appointed to the position by the library’s board of trustees and will replace current director Candy Warren, starting August 1st.

Lightfoot-Horine was the Carrollton Public Library director for 13 years. She has a master’s degree in Business Administration and experience in budgeting and finance. She also has experience as a grant writer and serves as the Missouri Evergreen Board treasurer. Missouri Evergreen’s website describes it as a resource-sharing consortium for libraries in the state.

Livingston County Library Board of Trustees President Sadie Beetsma says “the board feels that [Lightfoot-Horine] has the experience and skills to meet the needs of [the Livingston County Library] and to best serve [the] community.”

The board expressed their appreciation to Warren for her work as director during the last four years. Warren will stay at the library as the Coordinator of Teen Services.

Related