Livingston County Library gets new Director; Candy Warren to be Coordinator of Teen Services

Local News June 4, 2021 KTTN News
Livingston County Library
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will have a new director.

Sue Lightfoot-Horine has been appointed to the position by the library’s board of trustees and will replace current director Candy Warren, starting August 1st.

Lightfoot-Horine was the Carrollton Public Library director for 13 years. She has a master’s degree in Business Administration and experience in budgeting and finance. She also has experience as a grant writer and serves as the Missouri Evergreen Board treasurer. Missouri Evergreen’s website describes it as a resource-sharing consortium for libraries in the state.

Livingston County Library Board of Trustees President Sadie Beetsma says “the board feels that [Lightfoot-Horine] has the experience and skills to meet the needs of [the Livingston County Library] and to best serve [the] community.”

The board expressed their appreciation to Warren for her work as director during the last four years. Warren will stay at the library as the Coordinator of Teen Services.

Post Views: 6
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.