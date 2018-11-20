Livingston County Library Children’s Department to hold 12 days of Christmas events

Twelve (12) Days of Christmas

The Livingston County Library Children’s Department will be holding 12 days of Christmas events starting Monday, December 3 through Tuesday, December 18.

Events include activities such as hot cocoa and cookies, ornament making, a visit from Santa, and much more. The Gingerbread House event, held on Dec. 5 for ages 8-12 and The Sugar Cookie Decorating event, held on December 12 for ages 7 and under are by registration only.

Registration for these two events is open now through November 30 and can be reserved by calling the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563. A schedule is available online, in the Children’s Department, and will be sent home with local students.

For more information about this program and upcoming events, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org

