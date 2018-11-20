Livingston County Library Children’s Department to hold 12 days of Christmas events

The Livingston County Library Children’s Department will be holding 12 days of Christmas events starting Monday, December 3 through Tuesday, December 18.

Events include activities such as hot cocoa and cookies, ornament making, a visit from Santa, and much more. The Gingerbread House event, held on Dec. 5 for ages 8-12 and The Sugar Cookie Decorating event, held on December 12 for ages 7 and under are by registration only.

Registration for these two events is open now through November 30 and can be reserved by calling the Children’s Department at 660-646-0563. A schedule is available online, in the Children’s Department, and will be sent home with local students.

For more information about this program and upcoming events, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org