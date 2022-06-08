Livingston County Library and Missouri Humanities to present “Buffalo Soldiers: from Slave to Soldier”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Join the Livingston County Library and Missouri Humanities on Thursday, June 16th at 6 pm at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street as they present the Buffalo Soldiers: from Slave to Soldier.

The Buffalo Soldiers represent the human story of the journey from slave to soldier in American history. The only female Buffalo Soldier is included in the storyline. All presentations are well researched and the actors are in period costumes.

Buffalo soldier heritage in Cuba, WW I and WW II Tuskegee Airmen, and the first National Park Rangers will be discussed.