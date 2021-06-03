Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Adult Summer Reading Program theme is “Know Your Local Tales: the Missouri Bicentennial.” The online reading portion will follow the State Library’s interactive Read Across America program that challenges readers to see all the literary treasures offered by Missouri. The library will be using the Beanstack program. To create a free account in Beanstack, visit this link. There is also a printable passport available online at this link.

Patrons are also invited to participate in a fun and educational scavenger hunt through Missouri Digital Heritage. Test your knowledge of Missouri history and learn what Missouri Digital Heritage has to offer along the way with these unique scavenger hunts. Visit this link.

The Missouri State Library’s Reference Services Department has put together an online guide that includes information about Missouri’s history, state government, and official Bicentennial activities. This is your one-stop guide to discover (or rediscover) important information about the state as we celebrate 200 years of statehood. To view the guide, click this link. There is also a video explaining all this narrated by former Chillicothe resident State Librarian Robin Westphal at this link.

The library in Chillicothe has several events scheduled for the summer; on June 17 at 6 pm; the library will have a virtual visit to the Grand River Museum to view some of their Bicentennial exhibits. The event will be posted on the library’s Youtube channel (LCLReads) and Facebook page. July 27 at 6:30 pm, the library will welcome Mara Cohen Ioannides as she presents How Jews Helped Create Missouri. Registration will be required as seating is limited; registration will open on July 12. This program is co-hosted by the Missouri Humanities.

And as in years past, for every book read, patrons can fill out an entry ticket at the Library for weekly prize drawings as well as a grand prize at the end of the program. The library has several Grand prizes this year, including gift cards and an Amazon Fire HD8.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or call 660-646-0547.

