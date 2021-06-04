Livingston County investigation results in two arrests and recovery of stolen vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about incidents resulting in arrests.

A call of suspicious individuals in the 22000 block of LIV 443 on May 26 resulted in two arrests and the recovery of a vehicle reported as stolen from Chillicothe.

Cox says three people were found on Highway Z. The sheriff’s office arrested 45-year-old Melissa Jean-Jones of Dawn on alleged tampering with a motor vehicle. A deputy reportedly found her to be in possession of a key fob for the vehicle reported as stolen. She was taken to the law enforcement center and turned over to the Chillicothe Police for their investigation.

The Chillicothe Police arrested 34-year-old Justin Ray Winfrey of Chillicothe. Online court information shows he has been charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and a bond hearing is June 8th.

The Highway Patrol also assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and a state trooper responded to Wheeling on May 27 on a report of an assault, and a firearm was discharged. Cox reports investigation resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Joshua Steven Knouse of Wheeling. He has been charged with felony domestic assault—third degree. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, no surety. A bond hearing is on June 8.

Cox says an investigation showed a woman and her spouse went to the residence of a relative. Their vehicle was reportedly being repossessed, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocking their vehicle in the driveway.

The suspect allegedly attacked and assaulted the woman and had her on the ground, choking her. Cox says the spouse discharged a firearm toward an open field in an attempt to scare the suspect into stopping. This permitted the reported victim and spouse to flee.

