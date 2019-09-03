Livingston County Highway 65 and Linn County Route M Resurfacing

Work will soon resume on both Linn County Route M and Livingston County U.S. Route 65 through Chillicothe. Missouri Petroleum, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin the second stage of a resurfacing project on Route M in Brookfield on Monday, Sept. 9, followed by U.S. Route 65 through Chillicothe.

Work will take place during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews anticipate the micro-surfacing on Route M to be completed in one night and U.S. Route 65 over the course of six nights. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary, to complete the project on time.

The micro surfacing on Route M will extend from just north of Brookfield to Route 11 and on U.S. Route 65 from just north of County Road 228 to U.S. Route 36. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

The micro surfacing follows a scrub seal, which was completed in August. This second phase of treatment helps slow deterioration of the pavement, fills some ruts and minor surface irregularities, reduces water getting into the pavement, and improves surface friction.