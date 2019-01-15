Livingston County Health Center to sell 911 Rural Location Signs

Livingston County Health Center announces that their office, located at 800 Adam Drive, will be the site to purchase 911 Rural Location Signs through an initiative of its Aging in Place Coalition.

The coalition met with Livingston County Commissioners, County Clerk Sherry Parks, Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright and volunteer fire chiefs, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, Chillicothe Police Department and MODOT Engineer Austin Hibler after identifying the need for senior citizens living in rural areas to be located in a timely matter in emergency situations. The group came up with a set of specifications for uniform signage easily recognized by emergency services including fire, ambulance, and law enforcement.

The signs are 18”x6” blue prismatic highly reflective double-sided aluminum with four-inch white numbering. The recommendation is to display the sign either near the driveway entrance of the property or on the mailbox of the residence. The preference would be for the sign to be placed on the same side of the road as the home and beyond the MoDOT right of way, which is 15 feet from the center of the road on both sides.

Applications for signage are available at the Health Center, located at 800 Adam Drive, or on their website www.livcohealthcenter.com. Two mounting options are available, with hardware included. Residents can choose mailbox mount with nuts and bolts or post mount, which includes a bracket. Six-foot perforated u-channel posts that meet MoDOT guidelines will also be available for purchase. Cash, check or money order will be accepted as payment.