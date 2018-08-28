Livingston County Health Center to offer “Mindful Meditation” series

The Livingston County Health Center will begin a Mindful Meditation Series next week.

The Eight Pillars of Joy series will be held in the Health Center classroom each Tuesday evening at 5:30 starting September 4th.

Cristina Clerico will lead the classes, which the Health Center notes are based on a meeting between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dali Lama in 2015 where they discussed how to find joy despite the suffering intrinsically bound to life. Clerico started meditating 30-years-ago and has been teaching for more than 10 years.

The Health Center reports that regular meditation practice can reduce stress, improve focus, stabilize emotions, promote physical health, and increase compassion towards others and ourselves.

The meditation series will be free with no registration necessary. Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 for more information.

