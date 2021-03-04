Livingston County Health Center to offer limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for those who fit criteria

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Livingston County Health Center would like to announce the availability of a small number of doses of COVID-19 available to any county resident who fits the criteria for Phase 1B Tiers 1 & 2.

This list includes aged 65 and older and any adults under 65 with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Also recently added are family caregivers. Family caregivers often serve in the role of an unpaid healthcare worker, providing in-home care to those at an increased risk for severe illness as a result of COVID-19. These family and household members serve in a role to meet the daily care needs of an adult unable to complete those tasks independently or for a child with specialized medical needs. As unpaid healthcare providers, these caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those who would like to be vaccinated should call the Health Center at 646-5506 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are limited and will be made until the available supply is exhausted.

Another current option for residents is local pharmacies, as they are receiving regular shipments of federal vaccine.

The Health Center will continue to vaccinate those in approved Tiers as long as vaccine supply can be secured. We appreciate the interest in getting vaccinated and helping work together to make forward progress in the Pandemic.

