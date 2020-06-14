Livingston County Health Center to offer free curbside COVID-19 testing

The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe will offer free curbside COVID-19 testing to Livingston County residents at least 18 years old next week. The testing will be done by appointment only Wednesday, June 17th.

Health Center Administrator Sherry Weldon says the testing will be for active COVID-19. The testing will involve a nasal swab, but it will not go as deep as some active tests.

There is no set number of tests that can be administered.

Livingston County residents interested in Wednesday, June 17th’s curbside testing should contact the Livingston County Health Center at 646-5506.

