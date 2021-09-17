Livingston County Health Center to offer curbside flu shot clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Health Center announces an upcoming opportunity for county residents to receive their vaccination for influenza for the 2021-2022 flu season. A Curbside Flu Shot Clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their parking lot at 800 Adam Drive.

County residents 18 and older can get vaccinated at either clinic. Residents 65 and older should bring their Medicare card to the clinic and those with private insurance should bring their card as well. Those without insurance can still get vaccinated at no out-of-pocket cost.

To expedite the appointment, those signing up for appointments can access fillable, printable authorization forms on the Health Center’s website at Livingston County Health Center website. County residents should complete the form, print it, and bring it along to the clinic to decrease the amount of time waiting.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older receive an annual influenza vaccination. Experts think it will be even more important to get vaccinated this season, due to COVID-19 circulating at the same time.

